Avril Lavigne Launching The Greatest Hits Tour

(fcc) Avril Lavigne announced her 2024 headline tour across North America, Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour will see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified "Complicated," the 2x platinum-certified "Sk8er Boi," the 2x platinum-certified "Girlfriend," the platinum-certified "Here's To Never Growing Up," and many more from her record-smashing catalog.

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Charlotte, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Monday, Sept 16 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place.

All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Avril on select dates throughout the tour as special guests and direct support, with Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends joining select dates as opening acts.

In addition to the North American Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour, Avril is gearing up for a run of UK and European performances this summer including festivals like Rock For People on June 14 in Hradec, Czechia; Nova Rock Festival on June 15 in Nickelsdorf, Austria; Pinkpop Festival on June 21 in Landgraaf, Netherlands; Hurricane Festival on June 22 in Schnee, Germany; and Madcool Festival on July 13 in Madrid, Spain; as well as two special UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle on July 2 and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on July 3.

Wed May 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

Sat May 25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

Sat Jun 01 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Wed Aug 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre +

Fri Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

Sat Aug 17 - Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Tue Aug 20 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sat Aug 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sep 03 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 06 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center +

Sat Sep 07 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Mon Sep 09 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Sep 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory +

Sat Sept 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre +

Mon Sept 16 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date

