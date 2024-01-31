Avril Lavigne Expands The Greatest Hits Tour Due To High Demand

(fcc) Avril Lavigne confirmed additional dates have been added to her 2024 headline tour across North America, Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits. Due to popular demand, newly added shows include a date at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 12 and a date in Calgary, AB on September 18 at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date tour will see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified "Complicated," the 2x platinum-certified "Sk8er Boi," the 2x platinum-certified "Girlfriend," the platinum-certified "Here's To Never Growing Up," and many more from her record-smashing catalog.
The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, 2x Toronto, Charlotte, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, Sept 18 in Calgary. All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Avril on select dates throughout the tour as special guests and direct support, with Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends joining select dates as opening acts.
Wed May 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^ SOLD OUT
Sat May 25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre ^
Sun May 26 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
Tue May 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
Thu May 30 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^ SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 01 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
Sun Jun 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
Mon Aug 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena + NEW
Wed Aug 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre + SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage + SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 17 - Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - Festival International de Montgolfières ~
Tue Aug 20 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +
Wed Aug 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre +
Fri Aug 23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center + SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +
Tue Aug 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
Thu Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
Sat Aug 31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live +
Sun Sept 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion +
Tue Sept 03 - Alpharetta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre +
Wed Sept 04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater + SOLD OUT
Fri Sept 06 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center + SOLD OUT
Sat Sept 07 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre + SOLD OUT
Mon Sept 09 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
Tue Sept 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island + SOLD OUT
Thu Sept 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory + SOLD OUT
Sat Sept 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre +
Mon Sept 16 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place SOLD OUT
Wed Sept 18 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome NEW
^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent
+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends
~ Festival Date
