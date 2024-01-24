Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases Signature 1989 Gibson Les Paul Custom

(Prime PR) Gibson Custom Shop is proud to unveil its next global release in partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY® Award-winning band, Metallica. The Gibson 1989 Kirk Hammett Les Paul Custom is available worldwide at authorized, premium Gibson Custom Shop dealers and on www.gibson.com.

"This black 1989 Les Paul Custom is actually the first Les Paul I ever played live on stage and on tour," says Kirk Hammett. "I got it when we were on the ...And Justice For All tour, specifically for "Fade To Black" because I really wanted that big, fat, creamy Les Paul sound for the intro. I loved how fast the neck was and after my tech modified a bunch of the hardware, making it 'none more black,' it ended up being a great live metal guitar. It's a very dependable and reliable guitar, and I've used it for decades. I hope you all will enjoy it as much as I did!"

To fans of metal, Kirk Hammett needs no introduction. Longtime fans will also no doubt be familiar with his "blacked-out" 1989 Gibson Les Paul Custom, which he has used on numerous Metallica albums and tours. Now the Gibson Custom Shop has recreated this renowned guitar in exquisite detail. Like the original, the Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom features all-black hardware, and per Kirk's wishes, it comes equipped with uncovered-Type pickups, along with a Fishman Powerbridge piezo bridge pickup system with a Fishman Powership preamp and volume control that bring simulated full-bodied acoustic tone to this versatile Les Paul Custom. Artfully aged by the Murphy Lab to match the look and feel of Kirk's original 1989 Les Paul Custom, it is a fitting tribute to a metal guitar master and one of his favorite instruments.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. For a deep dive into his music influences, the early days in the San Francisco metal scene, and his 37 years as the lead guitarist of Metallica, watch Gibson TV's "Icons" series interview with Kirk Hammett. This episode of "Icons" features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, with Kirk talking about touring history and personal stories about recording the group's pivotal albums, including Kill'em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, and The Black Album; watch and share Gibson TV's "Icons" featuring Kirk Hammett, below:

