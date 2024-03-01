AC/DC's Back In Black Inspires Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale

AC/DC's blockbuster "Back In Black" is used as the inspiration for a new book of murder mysteries that will feature 10 short stories from 10 different authors based on the song titles.

One of the highlights is story "You Shook Me All Night Long" by Andrew Child, which is a new Jack Reacher story. Entitled, "Back In Black: An Anthology Of New Mystery Short Stories", the book was curated by Don Bruns, and will be released on July 16th in various formats. A pre-order is available here.

Blackstone Publishing shared this synopsis: "The third in the collection of the Music and Murder Mystery Series, Back in Black features one story for each song from the seminal hard rock album of the same name.

"This book showcases ten brilliant mystery writers at the top of their game, including Reed Farrel Coleman, Heather Graham, Tori Eldridge, Ward Larsen, and Andrew Child, among others. Chilling and unexpected, Back in Black has a mystery for everyone."

Related Stories

AC/DC Announce Gold Vinyl Records For 50th Anniversary

AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour

AC/DC Announce Summer Tour

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

News > AC DC