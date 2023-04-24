Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert

Social media capture

Accept guitarist Philip Shouse, who collapsed on a plane in Lima, Peru from "food poisoning and dehydration," forcing the band to perform without him in Santiago, Chile on Sunday (April 23rd).

The group explained, "Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed on the plane at Lima Peru, and won't be able to join the band stage tonight in Santiago, Chile. Meanwhile, the rest of Accept will march on and deliver a killer show tonight nevertheless.

"A Heavy Metal star studded plane ,carrying Accept, Kreator and Testament had to delay their departure from Lima when Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed prior to take-off due to food poisoning and dehydration. The rockstar guitarist of Accept had been on top form , killing it on Accepts Too Mean to Die Latin America Tour.

"Yesterday Phil was travelling from Ecuador to Chile, accompanied by a plethora of high calibre Metal Bands, who were all playing at The Metal Fests across Latin America.

"However he suddenly collapsed and had to be taken off the plane by medical personnel.

"He is on IV drips and will take a few days to rest before joining the Metal Masters again. We wish him the speediest of recoveries and look forward to him joining us the second he feels healthy !!"

