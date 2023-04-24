Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert

Accept guitarist Philip Shouse, who collapsed on a plane in Lima, Peru from "food poisoning and dehydration," forcing the band to perform without him in Santiago, Chile on Sunday (April 23rd).
The group explained, "Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed on the plane at Lima Peru, and won't be able to join the band stage tonight in Santiago, Chile. Meanwhile, the rest of Accept will march on and deliver a killer show tonight nevertheless.
"A Heavy Metal star studded plane ,carrying Accept, Kreator and Testament had to delay their departure from Lima when Accept guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed prior to take-off due to food poisoning and dehydration. The rockstar guitarist of Accept had been on top form , killing it on Accepts Too Mean to Die Latin America Tour.
"Yesterday Phil was travelling from Ecuador to Chile, accompanied by a plethora of high calibre Metal Bands, who were all playing at The Metal Fests across Latin America.
"However he suddenly collapsed and had to be taken off the plane by medical personnel.
"He is on IV drips and will take a few days to rest before joining the Metal Masters again. We wish him the speediest of recoveries and look forward to him joining us the second he feels healthy !!"
U.D.O. Recruit Former Accept Star Peter Baltes
David Deacon Returns To Music With 'Arc Of Life'
Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
Accept Launching First US Tour In 10 Years
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video