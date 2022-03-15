Alexisonfire Announce Headline And Festival Dates

Alexisonfire have announced a string of North American Tour dates, as well as their planned music festival appearances, in support of their first new album in 13 years.

The band will be releasing the 10-track new record, entitled "Otherness", on June 24th. Their new headline dates are set to kick off on May 19th in Nashville and run through October 9th in Anaheim.

Fans can also catch the band at many of this year's major music festivals including Lollapalooza, Aftershock, So What, and Furnace Face. See all of the dates below:

3/18 -Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

3/20 - Curitiba, Brazil (headline) - CWB Hall

3/21- Curitiba, Brazil (headline) - CWB Hall

3/23 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio Co-headline With A Day To Remember

3/24 -Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio Co-headline With A Day To Remember

3/26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil

3/27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina (headline) - Teatro Flores

5/19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5/21- Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

5/23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5/25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

5/29 - Dallas, TX - So What Music Festival

6/3 - Leeds, UK (headline) - Slam Dunk Festival

6/4- Hatfield, UK (headline) - Slam Dunk Festival

7/13 - Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest

7/14 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

7/21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

7/22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/23 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/23-25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

9/14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

10/6-Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

10/8 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

