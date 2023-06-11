Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video

Cover art

(WLP) Anberlin announce their new EP, Convinced, set for release June 30th on Equal Vision Records. Celebrating 21 years as a band, Anberlin continue to expand their sonic palette, offering a sound that will captivate new and old fans alike. New single "Lacerate," out now, builds on an electronic beat that leads into an immense full band dynamic. The rhythms combine into a stadium-ready breakdown at 1:55, highlighted by thick guitars, pulsating drums, and scream-sung backing vocals.

Diving into the lyrics of "Lacerate," vocalist Stephen Christian stated:

"Lacerate is about a toxic and dysfunctional relationship; it's about feeling trapped and existing only to hear negative things from the person you're with; it's a song about disillusionment, longing for release, and the conflicting emotions that come with a troubled relationship."

Convinced follows Anberlin's 2022 EP, Silverline, which marked the band's first new music in eight years. On Convinced, high-powered alternative rock meets a new wave influence to create a correspondence of light and dark moods. Entering Feral Sound Studios in Tampa, FL, the band self-produced the EP alongside help from friends Tim McTague (of Underoath), Chad Carouthers, and JJ Revell.

Anberlin will hit the road for a run of dates supporting Yellowcard this July, alongside planned appearances at two dates of the Is For Lovers festival and at Furnace Fest in September. Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Anberlin's Nate Young Directs Band's Circles Video

Anberlin Stream New Song 'Circles'

Anberlin and The Early November Announce U.S. Tour

More Anberlin News