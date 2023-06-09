Appice Perdomo Project Releases New Video For 'Drum City'

(Chipster) "Drum City," the new video from Legendary drummer-songwriter-producer Carmine Appice and acclaimed LA session musician Fernando Perdomo from their powerful new album, Running Up That Hill, has been released by Cleopatra Records, the band's label. Featuring infectious guitar riffs and a colorful animated visual backdrop, the video for "Drum City," wowed the audience at the group's New York City show where it was previewed at The Cutting Room.
The duo's sophomore album again focuses on the art of instrumental rock gems, performed mostly just by Fernando Perdomo and Carmine Appice. The two musicians worked on opposite coasts of the US via a remote online recording process to complete the album. The two musicians played nearly all the instruments on the entire album with the exception of a few tracks which also featured an all star cast of guest musicians, among them: bassist Billy Sheehan, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, bassist Tony Franklin and multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Haslip.
"Like our first album, Energy Overload, much of this album was conceived, written and recorded on opposite sides of the USA, while everyone was still dealing with the impact of the Covid 19 epidemic," says Carmine Appice, about the record. "Fernando and I would just bounce ideas back and forth amongst each other, and before we knew it, we had this album filled with some of the best material either of us have ever been involved with. Many critics and radio professionals have told us this record is very different and very special, and we feel the same. Now, we want the world to discover it."
Adds Fernando Perdomo: "I couldn't be more excited about the 'Drum City' music video. Collaborating with Carmine has been so much fun and this song is pure joy. The band did an East Coast and West Coast showcase, which were incredible. We cannot wait to play more!"
"Carmine Appice's drumming prowess is a symphony of rhythm, where beats become an intricate tapestry combined with the talent and precision of Fernando Perdomo," says Cleopatra Records President Brian Perera. "Together, they make this a very special & unique project."
'Washed Up Drummer' Carmine Appice Teams Once Again With Fernando Perdomo
