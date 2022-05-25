Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce World Tour

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced the first details for a 2023 world tour. The group will return to the road next February with a string of to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium shows that will kick off on April 28 in Barcelona, Spain and a second North American tour leg starting in August.
The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017; they last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020.
"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," says Springsteen. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year - and beyond."
Alongside the announcement, the 72-year-old singer has revealed a series of European stadium dates for next spring, with additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium still to be announced.
