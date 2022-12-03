Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carrie Underwood has announced that she has added 18 new 2023 shows to her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.

The new run of dates will be kicking off on June 21st, with additional shows announced in June, July, September, November, and December, concluding on Dec. 9th.

Underwood had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer. REFLECTION is a show I'm so proud of and have so much fun performing.

"I love being out on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world."

Tickets for 18 new show dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec 9, at 10 a.m. PT. See the dates below:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

