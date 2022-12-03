.

Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Keavin Wiggins | December 03, 2022

Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates
Residency poster

Carrie Underwood has announced that she has added 18 new 2023 shows to her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.

The new run of dates will be kicking off on June 21st, with additional shows announced in June, July, September, November, and December, concluding on Dec. 9th.

Underwood had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer. REFLECTION is a show I'm so proud of and have so much fun performing.

"I love being out on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world."

Tickets for 18 new show dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec 9, at 10 a.m. PT. See the dates below:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30
July 2023: 1
Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
Nov. 2023: 29
Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Related Stories


Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carrie Underwood Talks Surprise Performance With Axl Rose

Carrie Underwood Kicks Off The Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open

Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover

Carrie Underwood Music and Merch

News > Carrie Underwood

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show-Carrie Underwood- more

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

Latest News

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident At Guns N' Roses Show

Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show Due To Illness

Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

The Rocket Summer Premieres 'M4U' Video

Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video

The Obsessed Ink Deal For New Album

Alt-J Announce An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Shows

Fortune Child Reveal 'Fool Me Once' Lyric Video