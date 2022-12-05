Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review

Carrie Underwood landed a top 22 story from Jan. 2022 after she made a special appearance in the season 4 finale of the hit Netflix series "Cobra Kai" and covered the Survivor classic "The Moment Of Truth" from "The Karate Kid" movie.
The song famously was used in the end of credits of the original film and Carrie put her unique stamp on it for the finale of the brand new season of the spin-off series.
Underwood had this to say, "I love Cobra Kai so much and was absolutely thrilled when they invited me to be a part of the penultimate episode of season 4.
"Adding Survivor's iconic 'The Moment of Truth' to the mix was very cool, as I loved the original Karate Kid movie soundtrack. I love all the nostalgia with Cobra Kai, and it's an honor to be a small part of this legacy."
Executive producers/series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg added, "When we set out to present the biggest, boldest, most explosive All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament of all time, we knew we had to reach for the stars and pull out all the stops.
"Having Carrie surprise the audience with her unadulterated charisma and musical adrenaline was a dream collaboration and such a special moment for the franchise."
"Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series)" was released digitally on January 7th, and also as a deluxe edition 2-disc CD set.
Check out the official video of Carrie's surprise appearance in the finale performing the song below
Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates
Carrie Underwood Talks Surprise Performance With Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood Kicks Off The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open
Carrie Underwood Music and Merch
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation- Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Crobot Postpone Holiday Tour Due To Theft
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Slash Explained Izzy Not Being Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion - 2022 In Review
Wolfgang Revealed His Favorite Van Halen Albums - 2022 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review