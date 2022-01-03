Cheap Trick Going Vegas With New Residency

Residency poster

Cheap Trick have announced that they will be launching a brand new Las Vegas residency late next month at the intimate venue The Strat Theater.

The iconic Chicago rockers will be taking the stage at the 900-seat venue with four special residency shows on February 25th and 26th, followed by March 4the and 5th.

Guitarist Rick Nielsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "We're going to play sort of like what we had done before, when we've played a full album, and then extra tracks.

"We're going to try to do that in Vegas. We can play the first album, the second album, third album and fourth album over a four-night stand."

Related Stories

Rick Nielsen Of Cheap Trick Gives Guitar Collection Tour

Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery

Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

Cheap Trick's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

News > Cheap Trick