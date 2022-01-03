Cheap Trick Going Vegas With New Residency

Cheap Trick have announced that they will be launching a brand new Las Vegas residency late next month at the intimate venue The Strat Theater.
The iconic Chicago rockers will be taking the stage at the 900-seat venue with four special residency shows on February 25th and 26th, followed by March 4the and 5th.
Guitarist Rick Nielsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "We're going to play sort of like what we had done before, when we've played a full album, and then extra tracks.
"We're going to try to do that in Vegas. We can play the first album, the second album, third album and fourth album over a four-night stand."
