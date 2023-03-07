Clutch Launch PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Copenhagen Concert Stream

(hennemusic) Clutch is streaming the first package in a newly-announced live album series, "Clutch PA Tapes", in sync with its March 4 release.
"Live In Copenhagen 8/23/2022" captures the band in performance last summer in the Denmark capital, where they delivered a mix of tracks from their extensive catalog, includes songs from 2022's "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", which was released just a few weeks following the event.
"The venue that this show was recorded in is the legendary Vega," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "The stage and sound are top notch but, more than anything, the crowds are always ready to rock. We love playing Copenhagen!"
The "Clutch PA Tapes" series will include four mixed and mastered live shows, which are handpicked by the band; the group will release the additional three live shows roughly every two months - including the second installment, a recording of the Nashville, TN performance from September 29, 2022.
Clutch will launch the No Stars Above North American tour in Norfolk, VA on April 11.
Stream the full Copenhagen concert here.
