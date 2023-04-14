.

Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

Bruce Henne | 04-14-2023

(hennemusic) Clutch has announced plans to release an expanded version of their latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach." "Coming soon! Sunrise on Slaughter Beach 7" Box Set," shared the group on social media. "We call this limited release 'The Complete Edition'".

The package will include six hand-pressed 7" black vinyl records with three bonus tracks - "Boogeyman Blues", "Arts & Crafts" and "Railroad Daisies" - all of which were recorded during sessions for the 2022 record. While each 7" is packaged in its own jacket, the box will also contain a 7" turntable mat and an 8-page booklet.

First introduced with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", Clutch recorded "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach" at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

The Maryland band is currently playing dates on a newly-launched spring tour of North America in support of the project.

Get more details and watch the "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video here.

