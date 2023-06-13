.

Creeping Death Share 'Vitrified Earth' Video

06-12-2023

(Earsplit) Creeping Death have released their ferocious new single and accompanying video for "Vitrified Earth." The track appears on their Boundless Domain LP, set for release this Friday, June 16th via MNRK Heavy!

Produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) Boundless Domain is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish and stands towering among this year's most volatile death metal offerings. In paying tribute to the passing of local icons Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age, the band - guitarist Trey Pemberton, singer Reese Alavi, bassist Eric "Rico" Mejia, drummer Lincoln Mullins, and guitarist A.J. Ross, III - found themselves digging deep into some of their metallic hardcore favorites making for a sophomore slab of monolithic weight, dimension, and relentless power.

Creeping Death's latest single, "Vitrified Earth," showcases their increasingly innovative songcraft, most evident with the cadence and phrasing of Alavi's vocals while never neglecting the sick riffs.

Offers Alavi,"The story this album tells is a mixture of optimism, pessimism, warnings, and consequences. Highlighting certain aspects of reality through fictional stories about the gods' influence on mankind, war, life, and death." Watch the video below:

