Def Leppard Shared Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Def Leppard Shared Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off was a top 22 story from June 2022: Def Leppard are streaming a video recap package of a June 16 appearance in Atlanta, GA on the opening night of their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.
"We have just kinda finished the wettest gig we have done since Mannheim in 1986," shares Joe Elliott (as transcribed by hennemusic). "It rained all night long but the crowd stuck with us - nobody left, nobody moaned - and one down 35 to go...and next up, Miami, but Atlanta, Georgia: Thank You. Fantastic."
"Just got off stage, first stadium gig in god knows how long - three years or whatever it is," says Phil Collen. "Amazing. Everything that could have gone wrong, did: we had a hurricane storm or whatever that was coming through and just drenched; the drums went off at one point ... we carried on like nothing had happened. We played the new songs and they were great; they just slotted straight in like a classic." Watch the video here.
