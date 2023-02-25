Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Def Leppard took to social media on Saturday (February 25th) to assure fans that they would be taking the stage for the Bogota, Columbia stop of their The World Tour with Motley Crue after frontman Joe Elliott was briefly hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing breathing issues.

The band had not commented on Elliott's condition or his hospitalization, but issued the reassurance that the show at the Parque Simon Bolivar will go on as scheduled tonight.

A local radio personality, Alejandra Garza Locutora, shared the following details on her Facebook page, "Def Leppard's Joe Elliott was hospitalized in Bogota and discharged ahead of his show.

"Joe Elliot, vocalist of the British rock band, was hospitalized at the Marly Jorge Cavelier Gaviria clinic, in the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca.

"Through social networks, music portals point out that the British artist would be affected by the height of Bogota, so he would have presented respiratory problems in the evening hours of Friday, February 24. The Brit was admitted for dysnea, a breathing difficulty.

"It is said that the vocalist would have been discharged around 10:00 a.m., sources from the Marly Clinic where he was attended confirmed.

"Neither the event's organising company, nor the Def Leppard band has issued an official statement on the artist's health condition."

