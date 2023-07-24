Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Switzerland And Wembley Stadium Concerts

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concerts in Switzerland and London as part of the recently-completed European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.
"Join Joe, Rick, Viv, Sav, and Phil as they rock Switzerland and England on THE WORLD TOUR!," says the group. "In this vlog's episode, the band plays the iconic Wembley Stadium, which, as Sav says, 'is a historical occasion for the group.'"
The classic rock acts performed at the Stockhorn Arena in Switzerland on June 27 before playing the iconic London venue on July 1 in the final week of the series.
Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
The 2023 World Tour will resume when it returns to North America for dates starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY. Watch the latest video footage from Europe here.
Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update
Def Leppard Share On Stage Video From Wembley Stadium
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium
Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'- Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea- Fleetwood Mac- more
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea
Fleetwood Mac To Release 1977 'Rumours Live' Concert Album
Ghost Hounds Score Southern Rock Hit With 'Last Train To Nowhere'
Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan
The Contortionist Streaming Career-Defining Live Set
Singled Out: TILL THE DIRT's Outside The Spiral
Beartooth Deliver 'Might Love Myself' Video and Announce Album