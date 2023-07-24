.

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Switzerland And Wembley Stadium Concerts

Bruce Henne | 07-23-2023

Def Leppard News Video still July 23, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concerts in Switzerland and London as part of the recently-completed European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Join Joe, Rick, Viv, Sav, and Phil as they rock Switzerland and England on THE WORLD TOUR!," says the group. "In this vlog's episode, the band plays the iconic Wembley Stadium, which, as Sav says, 'is a historical occasion for the group.'"

The classic rock acts performed at the Stockhorn Arena in Switzerland on June 27 before playing the iconic London venue on July 1 in the final week of the series.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

The 2023 World Tour will resume when it returns to North America for dates starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY. Watch the latest video footage from Europe here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
