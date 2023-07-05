.

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium

Bruce Henne | 07-05-2023

Def Leppard News Video still July 05, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing their latest video update from the European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue. Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes as the band played at festivals in Denmark, France, and Belgium.

The group headlined appearances at Denmark's Copenhall and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting events, and performed prior to the Crue's slot at France's Hellfest, as the pair of classic rock acts continue to alternate top billing throughout their 2023 series.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

Watch the latest video update from Europe here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
