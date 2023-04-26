Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview

Cover art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard give fans a look inside the iconic Abbey Road Studios in a new video trailer for their forthcoming orchestral album, "Drastic Symphonies."

Due May 16, the project sees the UK rockers working with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the band's biggest songs.

Def Leppard has deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well, by intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements.

Previewed with the lead track, "Animal", "Drastic Symphonies" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally; the vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track: "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad."

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume their 2023 world tour in Sheffield, UK on May 22.

Watch the new Abbey Road Studios footage and the "Animal" video here.

