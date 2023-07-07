Def Leppard Share On Stage Video From Wembley Stadium

Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing on stage video from its July 1 concert at London's Wembley Stadium. Fans can watch the band members performing their 1987 smash, "Hysteria", during the headlining appearance with tour mates Motley Crue.

The title track also served as the fourth single from Def Leppard's fourth album, which topped the charts in several countries - including the US and UK - and went on to become the group's best-selling effort with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest record, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

The 2023 World Tour will continue with a series of US dates in August.

Watch the "Hysteria" footage from London here.

