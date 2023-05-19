Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming audio of "When Love & Hate Collide" from their forthcoming album, "Drastic Symphonies." First featured as the lone new track of the 1995 collection, "Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995)", the power ballad has been re-recorded to present a new symphonic arrangement alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Due May 19, the 2023 package sees Def Leppard deconstruct and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well, by intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements.

The project will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP coloured vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally; the vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track: "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad."

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume their 2023 world tour in Sheffield, UK on May 22. Stream "When Love & Hate Collide" from the new collection here.

