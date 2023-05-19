Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming audio of "When Love & Hate Collide" from their forthcoming album, "Drastic Symphonies." First featured as the lone new track of the 1995 collection, "Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995)", the power ballad has been re-recorded to present a new symphonic arrangement alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Due May 19, the 2023 package sees Def Leppard deconstruct and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well, by intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements.
The project will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP coloured vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally; the vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track: "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad."
Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume their 2023 world tour in Sheffield, UK on May 22. Stream "When Love & Hate Collide" from the new collection here.
Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream
Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview
Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert
Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'
blur Share Song From First New Album In 8 Years
Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'
Mercury Studios To Release Hot Tuna Acoustic Three-Cd Boxed Set
Lockjaw Premiere 'I Can't Escape' Video
Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video