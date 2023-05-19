.

Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'

Bruce Henne | 05-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming audio of "When Love & Hate Collide" from their forthcoming album, "Drastic Symphonies." First featured as the lone new track of the 1995 collection, "Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995)", the power ballad has been re-recorded to present a new symphonic arrangement alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Due May 19, the 2023 package sees Def Leppard deconstruct and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well, by intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements.

The project will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP coloured vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally; the vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track: "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad."

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume their 2023 world tour in Sheffield, UK on May 22. Stream "When Love & Hate Collide" from the new collection here.

Related Stories
Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'

Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'

Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream

Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview

Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis Buffalo Chip

More Def Leppard News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more

Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more

Day In Country

GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more

Day In Pop

Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa

Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Latest News

Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction

Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert

Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'

blur Share Song From First New Album In 8 Years

Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

Mercury Studios To Release Hot Tuna Acoustic Three-Cd Boxed Set

Lockjaw Premiere 'I Can't Escape' Video

Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video