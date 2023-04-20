Extreme Release Two New Songs And Announce 2023 Tour

album art

(hennemusic) Extreme has released a pair of new songs from their forthcoming album, "Six", and announced dates for a 2023 world tour in support of the project.

Following the recent debut of the lead single, "Rise", the Boston rockers have issued videos for the tracks "Banshee" and "Rebel", saying "we couldn't pick just one, so we decided to give you both!!"

Produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, "Six" marks Extreme's first new full record in 15 years. Extreme will begin their 2023 Thicker Than Blood Tour dates in a few weeks with appearances on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise and at Maryland's M3 Rock Festival ahead a June 2 performance at Brazil's Best of Blues And Rock Festival, in advance of the release of "Six" on June 9 via earMUSIC.

Living Colour will join Extreme for a month-long series of US dates that will begin in Portland, ME on August 2, after which the pair will head to Australia for shows in September, and the headliners will then perform in Japan later in the month.

See the tour dates, get ticket details, and stream the videos for "Banshee" and "Rebel" here

