Extreme Release Two New Songs And Announce 2023 Tour

(hennemusic) Extreme has released a pair of new songs from their forthcoming album, "Six", and announced dates for a 2023 world tour in support of the project.
Following the recent debut of the lead single, "Rise", the Boston rockers have issued videos for the tracks "Banshee" and "Rebel", saying "we couldn't pick just one, so we decided to give you both!!"
Produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, "Six" marks Extreme's first new full record in 15 years. Extreme will begin their 2023 Thicker Than Blood Tour dates in a few weeks with appearances on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise and at Maryland's M3 Rock Festival ahead a June 2 performance at Brazil's Best of Blues And Rock Festival, in advance of the release of "Six" on June 9 via earMUSIC.
Living Colour will join Extreme for a month-long series of US dates that will begin in Portland, ME on August 2, after which the pair will head to Australia for shows in September, and the headliners will then perform in Japan later in the month.
See the tour dates, get ticket details, and stream the videos for "Banshee" and "Rebel" here
Extreme Share 'Rise' Video To Announce New Album 'Six'
Singled Out: Red Rot's Near Disaster
Singled Out: Ivy Ryann's The Show
Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour
Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Leon Russell's Intimate Recording Of 'A Song For You' Gets An Official Music Video
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers
Gentle Giant's 'Interview' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release