Extreme Score Top 10 Debut Across the World with New Album

(SRO) Multi-platinum hard rock icons Extreme-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-are excited to share that their new album SIX has achieved global success following its release on June 9 via earMUSIC with several Top 10 international debut chart positions.

In the U.S., SIX sold an impressive 15k units in its first week and charted on five different Billboard charts: Top Hard Rock Albums, #2; Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, #10; Independent Albums, #14; Artist Top 100, #42 and Top 200, #67.

Having seen unprecedented success following the March launch of Six's debut single "Rise"--with over 3.3 million views to date--Extreme continued to deliver with two back-to-back singles in April, "Banshee" and "#Rebel," which have both individually garnered over 1 million views. Most recently they unveiled the ballad "Other Side of The Rainbow" in May.

Recorded at Bettencourt's home studio in Los Angeles, SIX swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. "The album is jam-packed with everything Extreme is known for-riffs, vocals, harmonies, thumping rockers, gorgeous ballads and even a couple of oddball left turns...an instant earworm," praised Ultimate Classic Rock.

Extreme are currently gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe on their headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour which includes appearances across the U.S., Australia, Japan, UK and Europe including specials guests Living Colour (U.S., Australia & UK only) and The Last Internationale (EU only).

Related Stories

Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Extreme Stream New Album Six

Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video

Extreme Add Euro and UK Leg To Thicker Than Blood Tour

News > Extreme