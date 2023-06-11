.

Extreme Stream New Album Six

Bruce Henne | 06-11-2023

Extreme News Album art June 11, 2023
Album art

(hennemusic) Extreme is streaming its new album, "Six", in sync with its release on June 9. First previewed with the lead single, "Rise", "Six" was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years.

"Our album 'Six' is finally out!," says the band in a new video message. "We are super excited! Put on your headphones or get in your car and go for a drive and take the journey with us. Thank you for all your love and support. We couldn't have done it without you."

The Boston rockers will support their earMUSIC album on the 2023 Thicker Than Blood Tour; following a recent series of festival appearances, Extreme will be joined by guests Living Colour for a month-long series of US dates that will begin in Portland, ME on August 2, after which the pair will head to Australia for shows in September, and the headliners will then perform in Japan later in the month and UK/European shows in the fall.

Stream "Six" in full here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
