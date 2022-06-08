Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be staging two special concerts in September to play tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away back in March.

The first event will be taking place on September 3rd at Wembley Stadium in London, followed by the second concert n September 27th in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Special guests for the all-star concerts will be revealed soon.

The band had this to say, "Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon-his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

