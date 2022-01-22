Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes Lead Music Festival Lineup

The Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes will be headlining this year's Boston Calling Festival that will taking place this Memorial Day Weekend.
The event will be taking over the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on May 27th, 28th and 29th and will feature over 50 artists from various genres.
Some of the rock highlights include Cheap Trick, the Struts, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and more. Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Appel, had this to say, "We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic.
"This year's lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world's most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston's talented music scene.
"Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend."
2022 Boston Calling Lineup
Friday, May 27, 2022
Foo Fighters
Rufus Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
