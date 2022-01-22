Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes Lead Music Festival Lineup

Event poster

The Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes will be headlining this year's Boston Calling Festival that will taking place this Memorial Day Weekend.

The event will be taking over the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on May 27th, 28th and 29th and will feature over 50 artists from various genres.

Some of the rock highlights include Cheap Trick, the Struts, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and more. Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Appel, had this to say, "We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic.

"This year's lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world's most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston's talented music scene.

"Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend."

2022 Boston Calling Lineup

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rufus Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips



Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

