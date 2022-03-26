Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

The Foo Fighters shared the tragic news via social media that drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. A cause of death was not revealed.
The band wrote the following message on their Facebook page on Friday night (March 25th), "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.
"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their
privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
