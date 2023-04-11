Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts

(Nasty Little Man) Hot on the heels of Foo Fighters' recent announcement of their first three headline shows of 2023, the band has now confirmed six more new dates. Support on the Spokane, Salt Lake City, Stateline and Virginia Beach dates will be The Breeders.
Tickets for all six shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14 at 10am local time. Foofighters.com pre-sale begins today - Tuesday, April 11 - at 1pm Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.
Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 1pm ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
New dates:
August 4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
August 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
August 10 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
September 19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
October 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
October 5 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Previously announced dates:
May 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival
May 28 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
May 30 - Washington DC - The Atlantis
June 2 - Nürburgring, DE - Rock Am Ring
June 4 - Nürnberg, DE - Rock Im Park
June 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)
June 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
June 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
July 8 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D'ete De Quebec
July 12 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
July 29 - Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock
August 11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
September 3 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass
September 9 - Sao Paulo, BR - The Town
September 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - See.Hear.Now
September 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
