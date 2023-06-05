Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters have announced new stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand as part of a world tour in support of their new album, "But Here We Are."

The series will open November 29 in Perth, AU before stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in December, with events in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, NZ in January 2024.

Introduced with the lead single, "Rescued", "But Here We Are" marks the return of the band following the 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins while on tour in South America and a year of personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances.

While the Foo Fighters recently revealed Josh Freese as their new drummer, Dave Grohl recorded drums for the 2023 album in addition to his guitar and vocal duties.

See the tour dates and get ticket details here.

