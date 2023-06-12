Foo Fighters Debut On Charts Worldwide With New Album

(Nasty Little Man) Foo Fighters' brand new 11th album, But Here We Are, unanimously hailed as one of the band's strongest to date, has become its 10th album to break the Top 10 of the US Album Chart. But Here We Are also marks Foo Fighters' sixth UK #1, ninth Australian #1, #1 spots in Switzerland and New Zealand, and Top 5 debuts in nearly a dozen more territories.

Released June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, But Here We Are has landed at #8 in its first week on the Billboard 200, while entering at #1 on the Alternative and Hard Rock album sales charts. The new album's Top 10 debut continues a trend that began with the back to back Top 10 positions achieved by The Colour and the Shape (1997) and There is Nothing Left to Lose (1999), and has since included the #1 charting Wasting Light (2011) and Concrete and Gold (2017), as well as the Top 3 placings of One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Sonic Highways (2014) and Medicine at Midnight (2021).

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are has received the warmest of welcomes-from the capacity crowds singing along to every word of "Rescued" and "Under You" during the band's current tour, to a still growing torrent of acclaim for the album and its songs including:

"A moving collection that balances raw emotion with the band's signature determination to see the light through the darkness" -Billboard

"Explosive, emotional and inspired... Grohl's melodies are as soaring and anthemic as they've sounded in years" -The New York Times

"A truly formidable rock record... so catchy and vibrant, so brimming with wild-eyed wonder. It's heavy in every sense of the word, but make no mistake: It'll still get stuck in your head for days... 'Rescued' and 'Under You' open But Here We Are with singles that seem to have emerged directly from an alternate-universe greatest hits package-they're hard-driving career highlights that sound both timeless and utterly of the present" -NPR Music

"Dave Grohl gives himself over to arena-sized grief, reckoning, and resolve on the band's most propulsive and purposeful music of the last two decades... offering earnest hope, find reminiscence, and skyscraping choruses... the most inspired Foo Fighters record in recent memory" -Pitchfork

"I'll join my fellow critics in praising it as their best work since the late '90s... it deserves the accolades" -Uproxx

"Aching directness and wounded sweetness make a potent combination here" -Vulture

Following the recent announcement of stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand, Foo Fighters resume their ongoing tour in support of But Here We Are this week, including a headlining set at Bonnaroo this weekend.

