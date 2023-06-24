Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters played a surprise set under a pseudonym band name at the UK's Glastonbury Festival on June 23. Billed as The Churnups, fans can stream broadcast video of "All My Life", "Rescued" and "The Pretender" as pulled from a 9-song performance that included a guest appearance by Violet Grohl and wrapped up with a dedication to the late Taylor Hawkins on the closing number, "Everlong."

Alongside new drummer Josh Freese, Foo Fighters arrived on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood and the evening's headliners Arctic Monkeys. The Foo Fighters recently topped the UK charts with their new album, "But Here We Are."

The 2023 record joins 2002's "One By One", "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007), "Wasting Light" (2011), "Concrete And Gold" (2017) and "Medicine At Midnight" (2021) to become the Foo Fighters sixth Official Number 1 in the region.

Stream live video performances from Glastonbury here.

