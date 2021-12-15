Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the band's recently canceled Las Vegas residency shows and shared that they may reschedule them.
Gene was asked about the canceled shows and responded,"Our original plan was to come in just before New Year's, but it was just too busy.
"When I came into town and joined my friend Dave Grohl onstage, that same night you could see George Strait at T-Mobile Arena, literally across the street.
"You go down the street and you can see many more artists. I mean, it's packed. There are more artists per square inch in a city that never sleeps than anyplace on the planet."
He said that the band could possibly look to reschedule the shows "in a year, maybe half a year. With all due respect to other all the other artists who are terrific, and who are great and iconic, we'd rather wait for the traffic to die down and bring the best show on Earth, period."
