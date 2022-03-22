Greta Van Fleet Postpone Dreams In Gold Tour Due To Hospitalization

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have postponed the remaining dates of their Dreams In Gold Tour following guitarist Jake Kiszka's hospitalization for pneumonia.

The band broke the news to fans on Monday (March 21st). They wrote via social media, "We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake.

"We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms.

"The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

"Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.

"To our fans in Madison, WI - unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

"To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us - your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

"This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of 'Dreams In Gold' 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.

"Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny".

