Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Album art

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released a live video of "The Indigo Streak", a track from the band's newly-available album "Starcatcher." The Michigan group recorded their third studio set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville.

The record was first previewed with "Meeting The Master", and follow-up singles "Sacred The Thread", "Farewell For Now" and "The Falling Sky." "Starcatcher" follows 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 while simultaneously topping several US rock charts.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a North American tour in support of the new project in Nashville, TN on July 24. Stream the live performance of "The Indigo Streak" here.

