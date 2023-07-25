.

Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Bruce Henne | 07-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet News Album art July 24, 2023
Album art

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released a live video of "The Indigo Streak", a track from the band's newly-available album "Starcatcher." The Michigan group recorded their third studio set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville.

The record was first previewed with "Meeting The Master", and follow-up singles "Sacred The Thread", "Farewell For Now" and "The Falling Sky." "Starcatcher" follows 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 while simultaneously topping several US rock charts.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a North American tour in support of the new project in Nashville, TN on July 24. Stream the live performance of "The Indigo Streak" here.

Related Stories
Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album 'Starcatcher'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'The Falling Sky'

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'The Falling Sky'

More Greta Van Fleet News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'- Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea- Fleetwood Mac- more

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more

Reviews

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Latest News

Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'

Nirvana, Alanis Morissette Lead Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Billy Idol Doing Twitch Livestream Performance And Q&A

The Rolling Stones Preview Forty Licks Reissue With 'Gimme Shelter' Video

Extreme Share Video & Initiative Keeping Rock Alive: 'Rise: Generations On A Mission'

Andrew X Delivers 'Where Are You Now' Video