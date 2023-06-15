.

Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'

Bruce Henne | 06-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet News Video still June 15, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of "Farewell For Now", from a March 28 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The song is the third and latest single from the Michigan band's forthcoming album, "Starcatcher." "In 'Farewell For Now' we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage & savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena," says bassist Sam Kiszka. "But we must pack up, & go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we'll be back soon."

Due July 21, Greta Van Fleet recorded "Starcatcher" at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

The band will launch a North American tour in support of the project in Nashville, TN on July 24.

Stream video of the "Farewell For Now" debut performance from Sacramento here.

Related Stories
Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'

Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Thread' Debut Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer

Greta Van Fleet Live Debut 'Meeting The Master'

More Greta Van Fleet News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more

Day In Country

Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA- Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Latest News

Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set

Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album

The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video

Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography

Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video

Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'