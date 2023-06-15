Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is streaming pro-shot video of the live debut performance of "Farewell For Now", from a March 28 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The song is the third and latest single from the Michigan band's forthcoming album, "Starcatcher." "In 'Farewell For Now' we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage & savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena," says bassist Sam Kiszka. "But we must pack up, & go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we'll be back soon."

Due July 21, Greta Van Fleet recorded "Starcatcher" at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

The band will launch a North American tour in support of the project in Nashville, TN on July 24.

Stream video of the "Farewell For Now" debut performance from Sacramento here.

