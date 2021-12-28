Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival was a top 21 story from September 2021: Organizers at the Bottlerock Napa Valley festival shut down a performance by Guns N' Roses and special guest Dave Grohl in mid-song for breaking a strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo on September 4.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the move prompted boos from the crowd as the rockers tried to finish their 1987 hit "Paradise City", with fans joining in to sing along with the final encore song of the evening.

When the show came to an end at 10:03 p.m., Axl Rose threw his microphone into the crowd from the stage, took a bow and walked off with the rest of the group and Grohl, whose band the Foo Fighters were set to headline the festival the following night.

With the Napa Valley Expo located in a residential area that has houses facing the main stage, the curfew was set when neighbors complained about the noise after BottleRock's inaugural year in 2013. Read more here.

