Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release

(Big Hassle) Jack White will mark next week's release of his second new album of the year, "Entering Heaven Alive," with a pair of exclusive in-store appearances in London.
On Friday, July 22, White will appear at East London's Rough Trade East for an acoustic performance and signing, followed by a sold-out show at Union Chapel.
The next day (July 23), White will perform three separate solo acoustic sets at Third Man London's Blue Basement. For tickets to the Rough Trade East in-store event, fans can pre-order ENTERING HEAVEN via Rough Trade here & receive a ticket while supplies last.
For the Third Man London performances, pre-order ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE at the London store or online here by July 19 at 11:59pm BST to be entered for a chance to receive a pair of tickets to one of the three shows.
Past pre-orders will automatically be eligible. Fans will be notified via email on July 20 if they've received tickets to one of the Third Man London Blue Basement shows.
Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival
Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video
Jack White Rocks 'What's The Trick?' On Late Night TV
Jack White Premieres 'What's The Trick?' Video
Jack White Music and Merch (ad)
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018
Anberlin's Nate Young Directs Band's Circles Video
Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix
Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer
I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video
Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release
Walker Hayes Shares 'Y'all Life' Video
Tyson Motsenbocker Shares 'Carlo Rossi (Love in the Face of Great Danger)' Video