Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release

(Big Hassle) Jack White will mark next week's release of his second new album of the year, "Entering Heaven Alive," with a pair of exclusive in-store appearances in London.

On Friday, July 22, White will appear at East London's Rough Trade East for an acoustic performance and signing, followed by a sold-out show at Union Chapel.

The next day (July 23), White will perform three separate solo acoustic sets at Third Man London's Blue Basement. For tickets to the Rough Trade East in-store event, fans can pre-order ENTERING HEAVEN via Rough Trade here & receive a ticket while supplies last.

For the Third Man London performances, pre-order ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE at the London store or online here by July 19 at 11:59pm BST to be entered for a chance to receive a pair of tickets to one of the three shows.

Past pre-orders will automatically be eligible. Fans will be notified via email on July 20 if they've received tickets to one of the Third Man London Blue Basement shows.

