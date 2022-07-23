Jack White Rocks The Late Show To Celebrate Entering Heaven Alive

Jack White celebrated the release of his new album, "Entering Heaven Alive" with his second live performance of the year on CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
White and his band performed the song "If I Die Tomorrow," on the program on the eve of the album's release on Friday (July 22nd) and the performance has been shared online.
Fans can catch Jack on his second North American headline tour that kicks off at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. See the dates and watch the Late Show performance below:
The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022
July 22 - London, UK - Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)
July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 20 - Flint MI - The Whiting
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
September 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
September 16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
September 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
September 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
September 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
September 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
September 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
September 30 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
October 7-8 - Tecate Coordenada - Guadalajara, MX
October 9 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MX
October 12 - Popload Festival - São Paulo, BR
October 14 - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, AR
October 16 - Primavera Sound Santiago - Santiago, CL
October 18 - Teatro De Verano - Montevideo, UY
