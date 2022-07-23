Jack White Rocks The Late Show To Celebrate Entering Heaven Alive

Video still

Jack White celebrated the release of his new album, "Entering Heaven Alive" with his second live performance of the year on CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

White and his band performed the song "If I Die Tomorrow," on the program on the eve of the album's release on Friday (July 22nd) and the performance has been shared online.

Fans can catch Jack on his second North American headline tour that kicks off at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. See the dates and watch the Late Show performance below:

The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022

July 22 - London, UK - Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 20 - Flint MI - The Whiting

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

September 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

September 16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

September 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

September 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

September 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

September 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

September 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

September 30 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

October 7-8 - Tecate Coordenada - Guadalajara, MX

October 9 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MX

October 12 - Popload Festival - São Paulo, BR

October 14 - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, AR

October 16 - Primavera Sound Santiago - Santiago, CL

October 18 - Teatro De Verano - Montevideo, UY

