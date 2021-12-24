Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Teamed Up For 'If I Didn't Love You' 2021 In Review

Jason Aldean had a top 21 story from July 2021released the duet with Carrie Underwood called "If I Didn't Love You". The track would go on to top the county music chart in November.
The song was produced by Jason's longtime friend and collaborator Michael Knox, and was written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan.
"We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it," Aldean said. "I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there.
"She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don't know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album." Watch the lyric/studio video below:
