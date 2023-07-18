Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short

(pr) Jason Aldean is returning to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on Sunday, July 30th to play a show for all ticket holders from the previous Friday, July 15th performance.

Tickets from the previous Hartford date (7/15) will be automatically valid for the new date (7/30). Additional tickets are now on sale here.

Jason thanks his fans for support after falling ill from the heat during Saturday night's concert. He shared an update video with fans on Monday here, he wrote in the caption, "Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we'll share rescheduled info soon."

