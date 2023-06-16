Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Blues Deluxe Vol. 2'

(Prospect) Twenty years since the release of his best-selling album 'Blues Deluxe,' which celebrated what the US government had declared "the year of the blues" with a mix of originals and reinterpretations of classic songs, superstar Joe Bonamassa is taking stock of how far he and the genre have come with Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, out October 6th via J&R Adventures. Featuring two new originals and eight new covers spanning some of the most important names in the blues - from Bobby "Blue" Bland and Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac to Albert King - Blues Deluxe 2 finds Bonamassa returning to his roots and giving new life to the classic tracks that have informed his own artistry.
"If you had told me 20 years ago my career would last long enough to see the 20th anniversary of this little record called 'Blues Deluxe,' I'm sure I would have laughed," Bonamassa reflects. "Blues Deluxe was my last shot after being dropped by two major record labels and my booking agent. It was then that my manager, Roy Weisman, had his first 'all in' moment. We would go back into the studio and record. A record that would hopefully define the direction of whatever future career I might have."
"On Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, I asked my great friend Josh Smith to produce a record to be a companion to the anniversary edition of the first album, and hopefully demonstrate a bit of how I have progressed over the last 20 years," Bonamassa adds. "The contrast between a cocky 26-year-old and an established 46-year-old is considerable. Does the fire still burn like it did? Am I still playing hungry? Am I even good enough to pay tribute to my heroes all over again? The answer lies somewhere in this album."
"When Joe asked me to produce Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, I knew immediately what I wanted to accomplish," adds Smith. "I wanted the fans to hear the completely natural, relaxed Joe that I hear when we are just goofing around playing guitars. He really was in the moment and feeling completely supported and I know that he really 'went for it' on everything."
To mark the announcement, Bonamassa has released the album's latest single "Twenty-Four Hour Blues," a blistering reinterpretation of Bobby "Blue" Bland's classic track, featured on one of Bonamassa's favorite albums of all time, Dreamer. The new version features one of Bonamassa's best-ever vocals and guitar solos. "The outro guitar solo is incredible," Smith comments. "It happened live on the floor and has some deep lines you've probably never heard Joe play before. The band is absolutely smoking, and Calvin Turner did an incredible String and Horn arrangement. Super proud of this one." Watch the official music video for "Twenty-Four Hour Blues" below.
"Part of my approach to these new recordings was that I wanted to see if I had matured musically over the years, and if I had gotten better as a player," Bonamassa says. "I'm happy to say that I am a much better singer than I was 20 years ago - though I still don't really consider myself to be a legit 'singer,' I can now carry a tune a little better than I could back then."
The announcement of Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 follows the release of the album's lead single "I Want To Shout About It," originally performed by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters. Bonamassa's joyful version features solos from Reese Wynans on organ and Paulie Cerra on sax, as well as some killer adlibs from vocalists Dannielle DeAndrea and Charles Jones as the track winds to a close. "Shout About It is a song originally by the great Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters with Darrel Nullisch on vocals," Smith adds. "It's a tough/high song to sing and Joe really pushed himself and nailed it. It's a real rave up, a party song. Joe has been playing it live lately and the crowds are really digging it!"
Featuring Reese Wynans (keys), Calvin Turner (bass), Lamar Carter (drums), Kirk Fletcher (guitar), and Smith (guitar), additional highlights from Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 include Guitar Slim's "Well, I Done Got Over It," Bobby Parker's "It's Hard But It's Fair," and "Is It Safe To Go Home," a new track written for Joe by Josh Smith. "I knew I wanted to push him really hard vocally," Smith adds. "I'd heard him sing things just messing around or when we'd be producing for other artists that I'd never heard him do on record. So the songs were both chosen and written with that in mind. If you listen to the vocals on "Twenty-Four Hour Blues" and "Is It Safe To Go Home," you'll hear Joe really going for it."
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa
1) Twenty-Four Hour Blues (originally performed by Bobby "Blue" Bland)
2) It's Hard But It's Fair (originally performed by Bobby Parker)
3) Well, I Done Got Over It (originally performed by Guitar Slim)
4) I Want to Shout About It (originally performed by Ronnie Earle & The Broadcasters)
5) Win-O (originally performed by Pee Wee Crayton)
6) Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again) *original song written by Joe Bonamassa & Tom Hambridge
7) Lazy Poker Blues (originally performed by Fleetwood Mac)
8) You Sure Drive a Hard Bargain (originally performed by Albert King)
9) The Truth Hurts Feat Kirk Fletcher and Josh Smith (originally performed by Kenny Neal)
10) Is It Safe To Go Home *original song written by Josh Smith
Summer U.S. Tour
August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
August 9 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA^
August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**
August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**
September 23 - Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival - Los Angeles, CA
**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra
Fall U.S. Tour
October 23 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center
October 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
October 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
November 1 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center
November 3 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
November 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
November 11 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
November 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
November 14 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center
November 15 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
November 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
November 19 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
November 21 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 - Providence, RI - Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
November 25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
November 28 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
December 2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Joe Bonamassa Premieres 'I Want To Shout About It' Video
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Tales Of Time Release With New Video
Joe Bonamassa Releases Live 'Time Clocks' Video
Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more
Carrie Underwood Receives Grand Welcome To Celebrate Her Return To Las Vegas- Dierks Bentley Adds Shows to. Gravel & Gold Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track
Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Blues Deluxe Vol. 2'
The Pretenders Recruit Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood For New Song
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video
Pearl Jam Offshoot BRAD Share 'Her Now What's The Problem?' Video
High on Fire Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue
Neil Young Adds Dates To Coastal Tour