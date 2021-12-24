KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

Music fans will be able to rock in 2022 with a jam-packed lineup of concert specials on AXS TV this New Year's weekend including the network premiere of performances from rock legends KISS and Def Leppard leading the way.

The network will be kicking things off on New Year's Eve with the premiere of KISS Rocks Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, featuring a performance from The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel.

Def Leppard will take over at 9:30 PM eastern with their Def Leppard: Hits Vegas filled with live rarities from two stages. And then Kid Rock will close out the night at 2:30 AM eastern.

The weekend long celebration will continue on New Year's Day with specials from Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Heart, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Peter Frampton and the network premiere of Stevie Nicks' "24 Karat Gold".

AXS will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with Bad Company, The Who's "Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall," Van Morrison, The Top Ten Revealed episodes' "80s Ladies," "Debut Albums Of 1981" and the premiere of "Debut Albums Of 1982", followed by the premiere of Rock Legends: Post-Punk. Watch the trailer and see the scheduled below:

Fri., December 31

8pE & 1aE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-KISS Rocks Vegas9:30pE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-Def Leppard: Hits Vegas2:30aE-Kid Rock

Sat., January 1

10aE-Fleetwood Mac - The Dance12:30pE-Def Leppard: Hits Vegas4pE-Chicago5pE-Cyndi Lauper6pE-Heart: Part One7pE-Heart: Part Two8pE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold11:15pE-Tom Petty2aE-Peter Frampton

Sun., January 2

10:30aE-Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold2pE-Bad Company3:30pE-The Who: Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall5pE-Van Morrison - Live At The San Francisco Jazz Center7pE-The Top Ten Revealed: 80s Ladies7:30pE-The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums Of 19818pE-PREMIERE-The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums Of 19828:30pE-PREMIERE-Rock Legends: Post-Punk

