.

KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

Keavin Wiggins | 12-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials
Video still from trailer

Music fans will be able to rock in 2022 with a jam-packed lineup of concert specials on AXS TV this New Year's weekend including the network premiere of performances from rock legends KISS and Def Leppard leading the way.

The network will be kicking things off on New Year's Eve with the premiere of KISS Rocks Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, featuring a performance from The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel.

Def Leppard will take over at 9:30 PM eastern with their Def Leppard: Hits Vegas filled with live rarities from two stages. And then Kid Rock will close out the night at 2:30 AM eastern.

The weekend long celebration will continue on New Year's Day with specials from Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Heart, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Peter Frampton and the network premiere of Stevie Nicks' "24 Karat Gold".

AXS will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with Bad Company, The Who's "Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall," Van Morrison, The Top Ten Revealed episodes' "80s Ladies," "Debut Albums Of 1981" and the premiere of "Debut Albums Of 1982", followed by the premiere of Rock Legends: Post-Punk. Watch the trailer and see the scheduled below:

Fri., December 31


8pE & 1aE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-KISS Rocks Vegas
9:30pE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-Def Leppard: Hits Vegas
2:30aE-Kid Rock

Sat., January 1


10aE-Fleetwood Mac - The Dance
12:30pE-Def Leppard: Hits Vegas
4pE-Chicago
5pE-Cyndi Lauper
6pE-Heart: Part One
7pE-Heart: Part Two
8pE-AXS TV NETWORK PREMIERE-Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold
11:15pE-Tom Petty
2aE-Peter Frampton

Sun., January 2


10:30aE-Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold
2pE-Bad Company
3:30pE-The Who: Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall
5pE-Van Morrison - Live At The San Francisco Jazz Center
7pE-The Top Ten Revealed: 80s Ladies
7:30pE-The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums Of 1981
8pE-PREMIERE-The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums Of 1982
8:30pE-PREMIERE-Rock Legends: Post-Punk

Related Stories


KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation 2021 In Review

Paul Stanley Discussed KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' 2021 In Review

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery

News > KISS

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more

Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more

Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach

Get To Know... Whit3 Collr

Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums

Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition