KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

Music fans will be able to rock in 2022 with a jam-packed lineup of concert specials on AXS TV this New Year's weekend including the network premiere of performances from rock legends KISS and Def Leppard leading the way.
The network will be kicking things off on New Year's Eve with the premiere of KISS Rocks Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, featuring a performance from The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel.
Def Leppard will take over at 9:30 PM eastern with their Def Leppard: Hits Vegas filled with live rarities from two stages. And then Kid Rock will close out the night at 2:30 AM eastern.
The weekend long celebration will continue on New Year's Day with specials from Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Heart, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Peter Frampton and the network premiere of Stevie Nicks' "24 Karat Gold".
AXS will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with Bad Company, The Who's "Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall," Van Morrison, The Top Ten Revealed episodes' "80s Ladies," "Debut Albums Of 1981" and the premiere of "Debut Albums Of 1982", followed by the premiere of Rock Legends: Post-Punk. Watch the trailer and see the scheduled below:
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation 2021 In Review
Paul Stanley Discussed KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' 2021 In Review
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas- more
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition