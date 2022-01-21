KISS Share Unreleased 'Lick It Up' Performance

KISS are streaming unreleased live performance of their classic hit "Lick It Up" as a preview to their "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach", which is being released on March 11th.
The new live package was recorded at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25, 2004 and is the second in a series of official live bootlegs released by the band.
It will be released in various formats including a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on 180g opaque green vinyl, and as a digital stream and download.
Vinyl Tracklisting:
Disc 1
1. Love Gun (Side A)
2. Deuce (Side A)
3. Makin' Love (Side A)
4. Lick It Up (Side A)
5. Christine Sixteen (Side B)
6. Tears Are Falling (Side B)
7. She (Side B)
8. Got To Choose (Side B)
Disc 2
1. I Love It Loud (Side A)
2. I Want You (Side A)
3. Psycho Circus (Side A)
4. King Of The Night Time World (Side B)
5. War Machine (Side B)
6. 100, 000 Years (Side B)
Disc 3
1. Unholy (Side A)
2. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)
3. I Was Made For Lovin' You (Side A)
4. Detroit Rock City (Side A)
5. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II (Side B)
6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)
