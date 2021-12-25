KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas

(hennemusic) Gene Simmons will launch a KISS museum in Las Vegas in 2022. The 72-year-old bassist tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a 15,000-square-foot space at the Rio Hotel and Casino will feature "hundreds and hundreds" of items from his personal collection, including costumes, stage props and gold and platinum albums.

The Rio has hosted the KISS-themed Kiss By Monster Mini Golf since 2016; Simmons reveals that the glow-in-the-dark attraction is being expanded alongside the new museum exhibit.

"It's going to be breathtaking," says Simmons, who visited the site recently. "I was there the first day, as my stuff started to come in. We have three tractor-trailers full of stuff, and it's going to be spectacular. The fans are going to dig it. You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with Kiss, and then go visit my private collection." Read more here.

