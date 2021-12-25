(hennemusic) Gene Simmons will launch a KISS museum in Las Vegas in 2022. The 72-year-old bassist tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a 15,000-square-foot space at the Rio Hotel and Casino will feature "hundreds and hundreds" of items from his personal collection, including costumes, stage props and gold and platinum albums.
The Rio has hosted the KISS-themed Kiss By Monster Mini Golf since 2016; Simmons reveals that the glow-in-the-dark attraction is being expanded alongside the new museum exhibit.
"It's going to be breathtaking," says Simmons, who visited the site recently. "I was there the first day, as my stuff started to come in. We have three tractor-trailers full of stuff, and it's going to be spectacular. The fans are going to dig it. You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with Kiss, and then go visit my private collection." Read more here.
KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation 2021 In Review
Paul Stanley Discussed KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' 2021 In Review
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas- Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased Concert- Green Day- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition