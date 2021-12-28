KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Vinnie Vincent Lead Creature Fest Lineup

Event poster

Organizers of Creatures Fest 2022 have announced Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent will be performers for the three day event that will be taking place Memorial Day Weekend

Billed as "For The Fan, By The Fans," Creatures Fest will happen on May 27th through 29th, 2022 at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the event's Facebook page.

Along with the legendary former KISS guitarists, the event will also include performances from Vixen, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, John Corabi, Return Of The Comet, and Pretty Boy Floyd.

Check the event's social media here for future updates.

