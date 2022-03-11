KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite At Creatures Fest

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will be joining his former KISS bandmate Ace Frehley on stage during the upcoming Creatures Fest 2022 this Memorial Day weekend.
The event's promotor, Neil Davis, took to social media to share the news via a Facebook video post and captioned the clip, "You heard it here first kids! #PeterCriss and #AceFrehley will share the stage again at #CreaturesFest 2022! Don't miss out!"
Aside for the original KISS drummer and lead guitarist, the event will also feature former KISS guitarists Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick, and will be taking place on May 27th through 29th at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel, in Nashville, TN.
Other musical guests at the event will include Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, Vixen, Trixter (acoustic), Pretty Boy Floyd, Kuarantine, former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi, and Kore Rozzik.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup
Ace Frehley Livestreams 1974 KISS Classic From Long Island Concert
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022
KISS To Play Their Last KISS Kruise This Year
KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4