KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite At Creatures Fest

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2022

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will be joining his former KISS bandmate Ace Frehley on stage during the upcoming Creatures Fest 2022 this Memorial Day weekend.

The event's promotor, Neil Davis, took to social media to share the news via a Facebook video post and captioned the clip, "You heard it here first kids! #PeterCriss and #AceFrehley will share the stage again at #CreaturesFest 2022! Don't miss out!"

Aside for the original KISS drummer and lead guitarist, the event will also feature former KISS guitarists Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick, and will be taking place on May 27th through 29th at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel, in Nashville, TN.

Other musical guests at the event will include Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, Vixen, Trixter (acoustic), Pretty Boy Floyd, Kuarantine, former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi, and Kore Rozzik.

