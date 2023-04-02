KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'I Love It Loud'

Cover art

(hennemusic) KISS is streaming audio of a rare 1984 performance of their "Creatures Of The Night" single, "I Love It Loud." The track marks the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984", which captures the group's short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr and guitarist Mark St. John in November 1984 at the Mid-Hudson Arena as part of the band's Animalize world tour.

The event featured the first full live appearance of St. John who, due to reactive arthritis, was virtually unable to perform and was replaced for all but two-and-a-half shows on the tour by Bruce Kulick; St. John died of a brain hemorrhage in 2007 at the age of 51.

Due April 7, "Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram custard yellow vinyl which are available exclusively through the official KISS online store.

KISS is scheduled to resume their End Of The Road farewell tour with a series of concerts in South America that will begin in Manaus, Brazil on April 12.

Stream the 1984 performance of "I Love It Loud" here.

Related Stories

KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour

KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works

KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'War Machine'

Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour

More KISS News