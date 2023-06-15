KISS Win SocieTees Inaugural March Madness Rock Legends 2023 Tournament

(MRG) SocieTees, the premier online music t-shirt community, has concluded its highly anticipated March Madness Rock Legends 2023 tournament, and the ultimate victors have been crowned. After weeks of intense competition and passionate fan voting, iconic rock band KISS emerged as the undeniable winners, solidifying their status as the epitome of rock and roll greatness.

The March Madness Rock Legends 2023 tournament, organized by Societees, captured the hearts and fervor of music enthusiasts across the US. Fans rallied together, casting their votes to determine their favorite rock legend among a lineup of legendary bands and artists. From the electrifying energy of the Sweet 16 to the nail-biting tension of the Grand Finale, the tournament showcased the enduring power of vintage rock music and the unwavering dedication of its fan base, especially the notorious Kiss Army!

With a roster of celebrated acts including AC/DC, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, and many more, the competition was fierce. Each round saw intense battles as bands went head-to-head, with fans passionately advocating for their favorites. But in the end, it was KISS who reigned supreme, securing their place in rock music history as the undisputed champions of March Madness Rock Legends 2023.

KISS, renowned for their theatrical performances, explosive stage presence, and timeless hits, proved once again why they are considered rock icons. From their unmistakable makeup and costumes to their anthems like "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City," KISS has left an indelible mark on the rock music landscape, inspiring generations of fans and fellow musicians.

"We congratulate KISS on their well-deserved victory in the of March Madness Rock Legends 2023 tournament," said Simon Shenker CEO of Societees. "Their music, showmanship, and enduring appeal have made a lasting impact on rock and roll. This tournament was a celebration of their incredible contribution to the genre and their dedicated fanbase."

For more information about the March Madness Rock Legends 2023tournament, including the full list of participating bands and results, please visit the official Societees website here.

