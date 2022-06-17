Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

The Foo Fighters have announced that members of Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Heart, Chic and more have been added to the two upcoming Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

The first concert will be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3rd and will now include Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Chic's Nile Rodgers, Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone age collaborator), Nandi Bushell, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and comedian Chris Rock.

John Paul Jones, Johannes, Kurstin and Novoselic have also been added to the second concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th, along with new additions Heart icon Nancy Wilson, Pink, and LeAnn Rimes.

