The Foo Fighters have announced that members of Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Heart, Chic and more have been added to the two upcoming Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.
The first concert will be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3rd and will now include Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Chic's Nile Rodgers, Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone age collaborator), Nandi Bushell, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and comedian Chris Rock.
John Paul Jones, Johannes, Kurstin and Novoselic have also been added to the second concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th, along with new additions Heart icon Nancy Wilson, Pink, and LeAnn Rimes.
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Black Smoke Trigger Working On EP With Nick Raskulinecz
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover
Kurt Deimer Shares 'My Dad' Video In Time For Father's Day
Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video
Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video
The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue
Singled Out: Stud Count's Give Me Time